AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.96

AXA SA (EPA:CS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.96 ($27.01) and traded as high as €24.33 ($28.62). AXA shares last traded at €24.19 ($28.46), with a volume of 3,567,200 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.24 ($29.70).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

