Axa S.A. Acquires 13,906 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 1.24% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.