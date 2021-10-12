Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 624.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

