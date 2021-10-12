Axa S.A. Buys 120,368 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,214,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 122,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

