Axa S.A. Buys 7,451 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.76% of Adtalem Global Education worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2,796.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

