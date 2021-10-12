Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $772.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

