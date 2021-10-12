Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,963 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

