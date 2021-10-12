Axa S.A. Has $10.32 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,726 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $5,072,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

