Axa S.A. Has $10.62 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of YETI worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,896,641. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

