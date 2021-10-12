Axa S.A. Has $10.89 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

