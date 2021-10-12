Axa S.A. Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 166,482 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.