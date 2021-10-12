Axa S.A. Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

