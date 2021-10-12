Axa S.A. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,232 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of AMP opened at $277.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $284.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.