Axa S.A. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Crocs worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.50. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

