Axa S.A. Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 1.27% of TransMedics Group worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 394.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $738.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

