Axa S.A. Has $11.93 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of Popular worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

