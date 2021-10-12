Axa S.A. Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

