Axa S.A. Has $14.16 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.78% of TPI Composites worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 48.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TPI Composites by 128.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 182.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,077 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

