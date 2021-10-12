Axa S.A. Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.76% of Palomar worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.96 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

