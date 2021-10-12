Axa S.A. Has $14.73 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,734 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,572,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.83.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.79 and its 200 day moving average is $331.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,850 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.