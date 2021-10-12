Axa S.A. Has $14.87 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

