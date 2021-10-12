Axa S.A. Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

