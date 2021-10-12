Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Masimo worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $270.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.10. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.