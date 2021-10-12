Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 838.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,654 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of ED opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

