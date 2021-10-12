Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

