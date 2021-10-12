Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377,878 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

