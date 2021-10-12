Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

