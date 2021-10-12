Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of The Timken worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

TKR opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

