Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $529,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $206.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $212.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

