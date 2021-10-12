Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,342,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $521.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

