Axa S.A. Purchases 6,697 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,971,000 after purchasing an additional 177,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

