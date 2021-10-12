Axa S.A. Purchases 7,077 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.34. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.58.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

