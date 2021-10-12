Axa S.A. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

LYB opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

