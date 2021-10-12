Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 301,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

NYSE:VMC opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

