Axa S.A. Sells 138,205 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,205 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of TEGNA worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 246.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 327,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 57.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 283,020 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.