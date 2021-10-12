Axa S.A. Sells 17,900 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.