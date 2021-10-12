Axa S.A. Sells 4,900 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of AutoNation worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock valued at $99,878,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.