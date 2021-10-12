Axa S.A. Sells 968 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

NYSE GWW opened at $413.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

