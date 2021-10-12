Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 2,505,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,584. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

