AXA’s (AXAHY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 43,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

