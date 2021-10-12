Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.50% from the company’s current price.

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

