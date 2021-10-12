Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,910.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $172,008.89 and approximately $29,910.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.00542800 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

