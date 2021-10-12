AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of AXIS Capital worth $163,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

