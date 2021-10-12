Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $524,375.66 and $23,384.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00216888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094967 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

