Axis DeFi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,773.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $515,732.62 and $19,773.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00208239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00091544 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.