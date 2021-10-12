Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $709,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Axonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

