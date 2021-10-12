Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 1,167.6% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Azarga Uranium stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.