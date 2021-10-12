Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,233,000. TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,081,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,105,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $271.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.