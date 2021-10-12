Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $925,749.43 and approximately $43,887.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

