Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $524.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

